5 homicides in just 4 hours across New York City

The most recent was in the Bronx, where authorities say 34-year-old Melquan Cooper was shot in the torso. He was pronounced dead at St. Barnabas hospital.
It happened at 1:06 a.m. Grand Concourse.
Police say the gunmen got away on two dirt bikes, and are still on the run this morning.
Just last week, the NYPD said gun arrests are up 4% over this time last year, with 2,381 so far in 2022, the highest since 1995.
However, only 20% of those arrested remain behind bars, Chief Michael LiPetri said.
"We're arresting the same people over and over again," Chief of Department Kenneth Corey said.
Still, overall crime in New York City increased by 31.1% in June 2022 compared with June 2021, and high profile incidents continue to create a perception that the city is going in the wrong direction.
NYC Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell conceded there may be a perception of a more dangerous city, but she decried the "perception among criminals that there are no consequences for their actions."
Police commanders say they are in constant contact with prosecutors and have urged state lawmakers to consider whether a suspect is a danger to the community before releasing him without bail.
MORE NEWS | 7 On Your Side Investigates: New York City eviction notices double, and help is running out
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube