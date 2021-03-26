5 hurt when car jumps curb, hits pedestrian after Brooklyn multi-vehicle crash

It happened at Flatlands Avenue and Flatbush Avenue in the Flatlands section just before 1 p.m.
Police said two vehicles were involved, and video from CitizenApp showed first responders treating patients at the scene.
Five injuries were reported, the pedestrian and two people in each car.
None of the injuries is believed to be life threatening.
No criminality suspected, and the investigation is ongoing into the cause of the crash.
