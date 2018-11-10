Con Edison: 5 injured, including police officers, when Bronx manhole explodes

Josh Einiger has the latest developments.

Eyewitness News
MELROSE, Bronx (WABC) --
Five people, including two NYPD officers were injured when a manhole popped under a parked car in the Bronx, Con Edison reports.

The incident happened just after 7:30 near 510 East 156th Street in the Melrose section.

There were no power outages reported in the area.

Con Edison was on the scene assessing the damage.

It is not known what caused the manhole to explode.

