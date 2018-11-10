MELROSE, Bronx (WABC) --Five people, including two NYPD officers were injured when a manhole popped under a parked car in the Bronx, Con Edison reports.
The incident happened just after 7:30 near 510 East 156th Street in the Melrose section.
There were no power outages reported in the area.
Con Edison was on the scene assessing the damage.
It is not known what caused the manhole to explode.
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube