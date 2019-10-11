5 life sentences handed down in Lesandro 'Junior' Guzman-Feliz's murder in NYC

The sentencing comes more than a year after Guzman was killed at a Bronx bodega.
Junior's mother and father delivered heartbreaking victim impact statements.
It's something she's been waiting to do for months. This sentencing had been delayed three times.
"They killed an innocent child. Of all these men, not a single one of them said, 'no, no, don't do it.' That night, there were two deaths, Junior and I, who was left dead inside. As a young boy, my son dreamed of becoming a detective, so he could protect this city...Please make sure my son's dreams come true. These killers should never be able to step out of a jail cell, so they know the moment they killed my son, they took their own lives as well," Leandra Feliz said.
WATCH: Junior's family reacts to the sentencing
Lesandro Feliz, Junior's father, says he can't sleep and that weekends are the worst because that's when he would spend time with his son. "I struggle daily to find meaning in my life. I am no longer the person I once was. It is impossible to find purpose in life. You will never have the ability to understand the pain that you caused. I will never forgive you. You deserve to be punished to the fullest extent of the law," he said.
Jonaiki Martinez Estrella, 25, was sentenced to life in prison without parole. He stabbed Junior in the neck, killing him.
Prosecutors said that he was not remorseful and that in fact, Friday morning a correction officer found him in a one-inch sharp object in his shoe on the way to court.
In court, he told the judge, "I'm sorry" and "My intention was not to cause death." He blamed drugs, alcohol, and allegiance to the Trinitarios gang. His attorney says he plans to appeal.
Antonio Rodriguez Hernandez Santiago, 25, Jose Muniz, 23, and Elvin Garcia, 25, were all sentenced to 25 years to life.
Manuel Rivera, 19, was sentenced to 23 years to life because of his age.
In June, a jury found them guilty of first degree murder, second degree murder, conspiracy and second degree gang assault, for the June 2018 murder of 15-year-old Junior.
Surveillance video from a Bathgate Avenue bodega showed some of them dragging Junior out into the street where he was stabbed to death, only about a block away from his apartment.
Since the murder, his mother Leandra has moved away.
Her new home is filled with pictures and artwork paying tribute to her son who had planned to someday become a police officer.
Eight other defendants in the case are still awaiting trial.
