COMMACK, Long Island (WABC) --Authorities are searching for five men who allegedly staged a fake fight at a Long Island Walmart and caused a panic among shoppers.
It happened at the location on Crooked Hill Road in Commack just after 12:30 p.m. on December 2.
Police say the men were creating a video inside the store without permission and created a disturbance and prompted a store-wide panic.
Some shoppers called 911 about a possible active shooter.
Photos have been released of the suspects, and Suffolk County police are offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to arrests.
Anyone with information can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or by texting "SCPD" and your message to "CRIMES" (274637).
