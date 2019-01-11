Authorities are searching for five men who allegedly staged a fake fight at a Long Island Walmart and caused a panic among shoppers.It happened at the location on Crooked Hill Road in Commack just after 12:30 p.m. on December 2.Police say the men were creating a video inside the store without permission and created a disturbance and prompted a store-wide panic.Some shoppers called 911 about a possible active shooter.Photos have been released of the suspects, and Suffolk County police are offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to arrests.Anyone with information can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or by texting "SCPD" and your message to "CRIMES" (274637).----------