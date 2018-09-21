3 infants critically injured, 2 adults hurt in stabbing in Queens in-home day care

EMBED </>More Videos

Naveen Dhaliwal reports from the scene of the slashings.

Eyewitness News
FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) --
Two adults and three babies were stabbed in a day care operating out of a house in the Flushing section of Queens Friday morning.

The victims were found inside the home on 161st Street just after 3:30 a.m.

Three infants, all girls, were taken to Cornell and LIJ hospitals. They are all in critical but stable condition. The babies are extremely young, one is 3 days old, another is a month old, and the last is 20 days old.

The three day old baby and month old baby both have injuries to their stomachs. The 20-day-old baby has cuts to her chin, ear and lip.

Two adults were also injured. A female co-worker could be heard screaming. As she was being stabbed the father of one of the babies ran in and was stabbed in the legs.

The female co-worker is in surgery for her injuries at New York-Presbyterian/Queens.

The suspect, a 52-year-old woman, was found unconscious in the basement with self-inflicted slash wounds to her wrist. She is said to have worked at the informal day care.

She is in police custody at New York-Presbyterian/Queens, where she is also being treated for critical injuries.

All the babies and children in the home were there with their parents. There were nine children in total inside at the time of the stabbings.

Other children living in the day care were not injured.

Police recovered a butcher knife and a meat cleaver at the scene.

Stay with Eyewitness News and abc7NY for the latest on this breaking news story.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
slashingchild injuredFlushingQueensNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Jets QB Sam Darnold blames self after offense sputters in loss
Video: Woman chases alleged groper out of Grand Central
Video shows repairman examining children's underwear
NJ sheriff breaks silence after alleged racist remarks
Investors scrap Staten Island's giant Ferris wheel
Death of suspected shoplifter in NYC ruled a homicide
Planned sex robot brothel gets pushback
Kavanaugh's accuser says she would testify under right terms
Show More
FanDuel agrees to pay out disputed $82K sports bet
Alleged van thief crashes into several vehicles in Brooklyn
Teen stabbed in stomach outside Bronx school
Sex offender from LI accused of having sex with dog
Naked man doing yard work angers neighbors
More News