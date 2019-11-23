58 arrested at Harlem protest for subway candy vendor

By Eyewitness News
HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Several protesters have been arrested after demonstrating against the arrest of people selling food and candy in subway stations.

Authorities say 58 arrests occurred during the protests Friday evening in Harlem on 122nd Street and Frederick Douglass Boulevard.

The protests come after Governor Cuomo's recent announcement that he plans to hire 500 MTA officers to add to policing in the subway in light of recent arrests. Protesters say this is not the answer, and there needs to be better social equity for people who ride the subway and can't afford to make ends meet.

Multiple police cars were vandalized.

"The numbers are already out there. It would cost 250 million dollars a year to hire those cops and it's about 200 million of fare evasion. The math says this is not what this is about," says MTA subway operator Seth Rosenberg.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harlemnew york citymanhattanprotest
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Crews make repairs after LIRR derailment with hundreds on board
Man demanded mother hand over her 10-month-old baby: NYPD
Extra word costs 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant $10K
AccuWeather: Take advantage of nicer Saturday
Tyler Perry offers to pay hospital bill for couple stuck in Mexico
Woman struck by hit and run driver while in grocery store parking lot
10-year-old makes impressive shots during Lakers halftime event
Show More
Stolen car with young kids inside crashes into tree
Mall Melee: Chaos breaks out among 200 kids at NYC mall
Be Kind: NJ students participate in school's 'Gratitude Campaign'
NYPD releases body cam footage of Staten Island police shooting
Person of interest in NJ woman's disappearance found dead in home
More TOP STORIES News