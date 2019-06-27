6 arrested in New Jersey crime spree involving car theft, home break-in, stolen dog

LONG HILL, New Jersey (WABC) -- Six people, including five juveniles, are under arrest in New Jersey in a crime spree involving a car theft, a home break-in, several attempted burglaries, and a stolen dog.Bernards Township police say the suspects entered an unlocked car in a driveway in Basking Ridge sometime after midnight and used a garage door opener inside the vehicle to gain access to the home.They ended up fleeing the scene with the homeowner's dog, though police don't know if the dog jumped in or was forcibly taken.The car and the dog were recovered around 4 a.m. in Long Hill Township, after police there say a resident on Birchwood Drive in Millington was alerted by her Ring doorbell app that someone was attempting to open her front door.Authorities say the vehicle had previously been reported stolen out of Jersey City.Once on scene, patrol officers were alerted by another resident who observed five individuals running through her yard.Long Hill police locked down the area and called in additional resources, and they also sent out a text alert to residents who responded with 911 calls.Officers soon discovered and pursued five individuals hiding in the woods along Midvale Avenue. Two suspects were immediately taken into custody.Police continued their search of the Midvale Avenue area and ultimately discovered the additional three suspects. A sixth was taken into custody after she had been contacted by the initial suspects to pick them up before they were apprehended.Five juveniles and one adult male, 19-year-old Darwin Moncion, were ultimately taken into custody.Pending charges include receiving stolen property, conspiracy of receiving stolen property, burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, obstruction, and eluding/resisting arrest.Police say further investigation revealed the five initial suspects had committed crimes in a nearby jurisdiction prior to Long Hill Township, believed to be the home invasion and dognapping.----------