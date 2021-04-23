6 arrested by NYPD, USS Maine monument vandalized in Columbus Circle protest

Police say the USS Maine national monument was defaced during anti-police protests Thursday night.
Demonstrators began marching from Greenwich Village and arrived at Columbus Circle just after 10 p.m.
Officers arrested six people on charges ranging from assault to damage to public property.
The NYPD later tweeted that vandalism is not part of peaceful protest.
