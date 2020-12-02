6 charged in alleged 'birth tourism' scheme that led to 119 babies born on Long Island

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8400310" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Lucy Yang has more on the changes to the most popular holiday attraction in New York City.

HAUPPAUGE, Long Island (WABC) -- Six people have been charged and more are being sought in a so-called "birth tourism" and money laundering scheme on Long Island that authorities say led to 119 children being born in the U.S.Acting U.S. Attorney Seth DuCharme announced the details of the indictment Wednesday, saying the tourists are from Turkey and that 117 mothers traveled to Suffolk County to have their children before returning home.Officials said the defendants -- four Turkish nationals and two U.S. citizens -- used seven birth houses, including ones in Center Moriches, Dix Hills, Smithtown, West Babylon, and East Northport, with more than $2.1 million in Medicaid funds fraudulently takenBebegim Amerikada Dogsun, translated to "My baby should be born in America," is alleged to have offered round-the-clock accommodation service, comfort of a home, transportation and hospital expenses, and medical and institutional support throughout the birth process, using Facebook to advertise.Authorities said the scheme has been going on for three years, dating back to January of 2017, and fees ranged up to $7,500 to $10,000 per traveler.Charges include conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy, and money laundering.Suffolk County police begin investigating in July of 2018 after receiving word of five women requesting birth certificates all from same house who had babies around the same time.A Smithtown town employee tipped off police.The practice caught the attention of the Trump administration earlier this year.Recently, the Justice Department was asked to weigh in on the legal implications of an order ending an automatic right to citizenship for children born on American soil to illegal immigrants and short-term visitors.Officials said Wednesday it "would be unlikely" that citizenship of the children would be suspended.----------