6 people, including teenagers shot in 2 separate incidents in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- It was a violent Memorial Day in Brooklyn - after six people, including teenagers, were shot in two separate incidents.

In one incident, three people were shot, one fatally, after police say a man fired multiple rounds toward a group of men barbecuing outside the Pink Houses in East New York.

It happened around 6:50 p.m. outside the park on Hemlock Street and Stanley Avenue.

A 42-year-old man was shot once in the neck - he was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries. A 34-year-old man was shot in the arm while sittig in a car near the scene. He drove off before being pulled over for driving erratically two blocks away. He remains in serious but stable condition. A 46-year-old man was shot in the torso, but managed to walk to the hospital and is in serious but stable condition.

In the other incident, three teens were shot just before 9 p.m. at St. Andrew's Playground on Kingston Ave and Herkimer Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

A 19-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and walked a block away to Interfaith Medical Center.

Another 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy were both shot in their right leg and taken to Kings County Hospital.

All three victims were taken to Kings County Hospital and are expected to survive.

Two male suspects were spotted fleeing the scene. One was wearing all black and the other was wearing a white hooded sweater.

Police have not made any arrests in either incident.

