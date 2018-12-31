62-year-old man killed in Greenwich Village shooting

A 62-year-old man was fatally shot in his own apartment in Greenwich Village on Monday night.The shooting was reported in the 100 block of Bedford Street just before 5 p.m.Police say the man was shot in the stomach inside his apartment. He was taken to Lenox Hill HealthPlex in critical condition where he died from his injuries.The motive of the shooting is under investigation and it is unknown if anything was taken from inside the apartment.Police are still searching for the gunman who was described as a man in his 30s, about 5 feet 8 inches and last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt.----------