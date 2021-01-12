7 On Your Side

7 On Your Side digs New York homeowner out of driveway hole

By
CORTLANDT MANOR, Westchester County (WABC) -- A homeowner who turned to solar to help the environment and save money on utility bills instead ended up in a $3,000 hole -- literally.

So he turned to 7 On Your Side to dig him out.

Pasquale Cardarelli was furious after he invested in his Cortlandt Manor home, installing a new roof and solar panels only to have the contractor who did the work damage his driveway with a dumpster bin.

"He made two holes, and when he picked it up, he scratched up the driveway," he said.

Two gouge marks and a pair of deep divots were left behind, which were not only unsightly, but also posed a danger to his family.

"My son was playing outside, he almost fall," he said. "Actually, my wife almost fall in the hole putting up Christmas lights."

ALSO READ | 7 On Your Side tops $1 million mark for 7th straight year
EMBED More News Videos

Nina Pineda has more on 7 On Your Side's continued success in helping viewers in 2020 despite the pandemic.


Cardarelli said the solar company salesman was polite and told him to get damage estimates.

"I got one estimate, it was too high," he said. "I said no, there's no way, so I went to another contractor."

After that, he said the company stopped taking his calls.

"The only one who was answering, like I said, was the salesperson," he said. "When they answered, it was always like they give you the runaround."

ALSO READ | 7 On Your Side gets $34,000 refund for canceled FOP fundraiser
EMBED More News Videos

Nina Pineda helps a family get a $34,000 refund for a canceled fundriaser.


After four months, he said workers finally came to survey the damage the day after Thanksgiving. But still, there were no repairs, and no check.

"I was really frustrated," he said. "I told the salesman, 'I'm sorry, I'm going to call Channel 7 On Your Side,' and he said, 'Oh, I apologize.'"

Once we got involved, things moved quickly. He had a check in his hand for more than the highest estimate, $3,000, to fix his busted driveway.

"I got to say thank you to you guys, I was so happy," he said. "Thank you very much. I knew you guys were good, but you're more than good."

----------
SHARE YOUR STORY

Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!

Email 7OnYourSideNina@abc.com, or contact Nina on her Facebook page or tweet her at Twitter @7OnYourSideNY! You can also call the 7 On Your Side Hotline at 917-260-7697 or fill out the form below.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financecortlandt manorwestchester countypotholeshome repairs7 on your side
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Scam or glitch? Website allows anyone to make COVID vaccine appointment
Watch out for these stimulus check scams
7 On Your Side warns of COVID-19 vaccine scams
7 On Your Side: 7 tips for making gift returns easier this holiday season
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
House races to oust Trump; he blames accusers for US 'anger'
MTA employee in custody after ID'd as rioter during Capitol siege
FBI warned of violent 'war' at Capitol before riot: Report
12 hurt, including kids, when fire tears through NYC apartment building
US to require negative COVID-19 test for int'l air travelers
Schumer demands feds to place US Capitol rioters on no-fly list
Couple offers food to neighbors in need with Blessing Box
Show More
Midtown church grows following on YouTube, provides street blessings
Harvard cuts ties with NY congresswoman over voter fraud claims
Son of Brooklyn Supreme Court judge arrested in Capitol riot
Mega Millions jackpot is $625M for tonight, Powerball up to $550M
Man hit with hammer in random assault on NYC subway platform
More TOP STORIES News