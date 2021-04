EMBED >More News Videos Rapper DMX remained on life support at a New York Hospital on Saturday night, his publicist now says.

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man behind what appears to be a random attack in Harlem targeting a 75-year-old woman.The man approached the woman walking near 118th and Lenox on Sunday afternoon and suddenly punched her in the face.The woman was knocked to the ground.She suffered a cut lip and a swollen face and refused medical attention at the scene.----------