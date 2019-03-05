8-year-old boy randomly punched in head on subway in Lower Manhattan

Investigators say it happened Monday around 8:40 p.m. in Lower Manhattan.

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who randomly punched an 8-year-old boy on a Manhattan subway train.

Investigators say it happened Monday around 8:40 p.m. as the train pulled into the Fulton Street station in Lower Manhattan.

They say the boy was with his mother when the suspect walked up to him and just punched him in the back of the head without saying a single word.

The suspect ran away.

The boy was treated at NY Downtown Hospital and later released.

The suspect is described as a black man, 50 years-old, 6'2", 200 lbs., with a blotchy complexion, an injured right eye, a salt and pepper beard and hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black knit cap, red hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black boots.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

