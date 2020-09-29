82-year-old woman critical after being hit by Revel scooter in New York City

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- An 82-year-old woman was seriously injured after being struck by a Revel scooter in Columbus Circle Tuesday morning.
Police say the victim was in the crosswalk at West 60th Street and Broadway when she was hit around 7:30 a.m.
She sustained serious head trauma and is in critical condition at Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital.
The 23-year-old driver remained at the scene and is being questioned, and charges are expected.
The crash also created traffic backups in the area.
