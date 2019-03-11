83-year-old Bronx woman attacked by suspect with 50 prior arrests

CASTLE HILL, Bronx (WABC) -- Police have identified the man they say tried to sexually assault an elderly woman in the Bronx while posing as a NYCHA repair man.Authorities say he has at least 50 prior arrests and remained at large on Monday.The NYPD says the 83-year-old victim suffered broken ribs and facial injuries when the man attacked her just after noon Saturday at the Castle Hill Houses development.Authorities are looking for 51-year-old Gary Mallette, who they say told the woman he was going to fix a leak in her apartment.When she opened the door, the suspect began to strike her in the face and attempted to sexually assault her.Mallette is approximately 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds. He fled with her cell phone and jewelry.Police have not said whether anyone else was in the apartment at the time. They do not believe the victim knew her assailant.The woman was taken to Jacobi Hospital in stable condition.----------