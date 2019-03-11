83-year-old Bronx woman attacked by suspect with 50 prior arrests

EMBED <>More Videos

CeFaan Kim has the latest on the attack of an elderly woman in the Bronx.

By Eyewitness News
CASTLE HILL, Bronx (WABC) -- Police have identified the man they say tried to sexually assault an elderly woman in the Bronx while posing as a NYCHA repair man.

Authorities say he has at least 50 prior arrests and remained at large on Monday.

The NYPD says the 83-year-old victim suffered broken ribs and facial injuries when the man attacked her just after noon Saturday at the Castle Hill Houses development.

Authorities are looking for 51-year-old Gary Mallette, who they say told the woman he was going to fix a leak in her apartment.

When she opened the door, the suspect began to strike her in the face and attempted to sexually assault her.

Mallette is approximately 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds. He fled with her cell phone and jewelry.

Police have not said whether anyone else was in the apartment at the time. They do not believe the victim knew her assailant.

The woman was taken to Jacobi Hospital in stable condition.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related topics:
bronxnew york cityelderly womanrobberysexually assault
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Woman seriously injured after being attacked by bull in NJ
Former Miss Teen Universe dies at 20 after heart attack
United flight from NJ issues emergency after engine trouble
Freeda Foreman, daughter of George Foreman, dead at 42
2 detained in connection with girl's body found on hiking trail
3,200 pounds of cocaine seized at NJ port, largest in 25 years
LIVE: Congressmen seek 'doomsday' plan for rail tunnel failure
Show More
Brothers 'taken advantage of' by Jussie Smollett, attorney says
2 men extricated from overturned car after Brooklyn crash
Police: Woman shot boyfriend for snoring loudly
Boeing 737 Max 8 planes grounded after crash, black boxes found
2 women dead in LI house fire, man pulled to safety
More TOP STORIES News