87-year-old professor beaten, robbed inside Manhattan bank

EMBED </>More Videos

Darla Miles reports on an elderly man who was robbed and beaten inside a Manhattan bank.

Eyewitness News
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
The search is on for the man who critically injured an elderly man inside a Manhattan bank.

It happened at the Citibank on 96th and Broadway on the Upper West Side.

Police say the suspect walked up behind 87-year-old college professor Young Kun Kim, punched him in the head and then stole the money he was holding.

The suspect fled on foot.

"The first thing I thought was anger," the victim's neighbor, Eric Schwartz, said. "Why would somebody do this? I wish I was there to pick Mr. Kim up, protect him, jump in front of the attacker before he had a chance."

The NYPD released video of the attack.

The victim is currently in extremely critical condition at Mount Sinai Hospital.

"It wasn't hard for him to take his money," bank customer Detria Seabrook said. "He was fighting, fighting for his life. It's really sad that somebody would do that to the elderly people."

Kim was known to eat at the same Upper West Side diner every morning before heading to work as a political science and Asian studies professor who has taught at Columbia University, Hunter College and CUNY.

"This is the most vulnerable person on the planet. And you're attacking him for what? For money. It's just beyond. So I hope they find somebody.," said Schwartz.

The suspect is described as a black man in his mid 40s to early 50s, approximately 5-foot-9 and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark top with a white shirt underneath, dark pants, dark shoes, a blue cap, large headphones and carrying an umbrella.

"It's disgusting that the people are attacking elderly people," Seabrook said. "Every day, you turn on your television, you see people being attacked. This is ridiculous."

Citibank issued the following statement:

"We are deeply saddened and concerned about this tragic event and our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and his family. We have provided the police with surveillance video and we will continue to do everything we can to assist the investigation of this senseless crime."

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
robberybeatingelder abuseelderlyUpper West SideManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News