9 rescued from water off Long Beach, 1 critical: Officials

By Eyewitness News
LONG BEACH, Long Island (WABC) -- Nine people were rescued from the ocean in Long Beach on Thursday, according to officials.

Long Beach Fire Department says calls came in for a water rescue around 7 p.m. at Monroe Boulevard and Shore Road in Long Beach.

According to officials, four of the nine rescued were taken to an area hospital.

Fire officials say one of the four was transported in critical condition.

They say the other five victims refused medical attention.

