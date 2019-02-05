9 workers treated after carbon monoxide incident in Manhattan

FLATIRON DISTRICT, Manhattan (WABC) --
Nine workers were treated in a carbon monoxide incident at a construction site in midtown Manhattan Tuesday.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. at East 29th Street and Madison Avenue in the Flatiron District.

The FDNY received a call about a worker feeling dizzy, and crews who responded then found multiple construction workers feeling dizzy and nauseous, said FDNY Deputy Chief John Esposito.

Authorities say there were carbon monoxide readings of 750 parts per million at the underground site. 10 parts per million is considered dangerous.

All of the workers were hospitalized in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

The FDNY and EMS were evaluating several patients, and two people who suffered more severe injuries could be seen on stretchers.

A residential building is being constructed at the scene, and investigators were eyeing an underground gas-powered generator as a possible source for carbon monoxide.

