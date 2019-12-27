9-year-old boy hit by car in Flatbush, Brooklyn; driver arrested for DWI

By Diana Rocco, Eyewitness News
FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 9-year-old boy was hit and seriously injured by a driver in Brooklyn who is now under arrest.

It happened at Avenue D and Flatbush Avenue in Flatbush around 12:45 a.m. Friday.

Police say the boy ran into the roadway unexpectedly.

The driver of the infinity sedan stopped but the boy was trapped under the vehicle and had to be extricated.

Police arrested the driver shortly after for suspicion of driving while impaired.

The boy is listed in serious condition at the hospital. He is expected to survive.

The crash remains under investigation.

Citywide there has been an increase in the number of pedestrians hit by cars resulting in nine deaths in the last week and a half.

