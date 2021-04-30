90 people found in Houston home, prompting investigation of possible human smuggling

According to the Houston Police Department, dozens of people were found inside the home located in the 12200 block of Chessington Drive, which is located just off the South Beltway near the Southwest Freeway.
A tweet by the Police Department stated the incident was initially reported as a kidnapping before it turned out to be much more than that.
Video shows smugglers lower 2 children down 30-foot border wall by rope in California
Police have dispatched their commanders to the scene. No other information was immediately given when HPD first tweeted about the incident at about 12:30 p.m.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
HPD Commanders and PIO at 12200 Chessington Drive after dozens of persons found inside a residence. Incident initially reported as a kidnapping and may possibly involve human smuggling. Media briefing expected in about an hour. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/uNyKoYy00n— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 30, 2021