92-year-old mother, 64-year-old son found dead in Chelsea apartment

By Eyewitness News
CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police made a gruesome discovery inside a Manhattan building on Saturday afternoon - a mother and son were found dead inside their Chelsea apartment.

Investigators found the 92-year-old woman unconscious on the couch and a 64-year-old man inside a bedroom.

Authorities said they went to the home after another family member could not get in touch with them.

Police have not released the names of the deceased, pending family notification.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

ALSO READ | Community mourns photographer who died from COVID
EMBED More News Videos

CeFaan Kim has more on Corky Lee, a beloved photographer made it his mission in life to chronicle the forgotten members of his Asian American community.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chelseanew york citymanhattanelderly womanelderlydeath investigation
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What to expect as long-duration winter storm targets Tri-State area
NY readies plows, other snow removal equipment ahead of storm
Trump loses lead impeachment lawyers a week before trial
Mets owner Steve Cohen deletes Twitter after family receives threats
Popular amusement park damaged as fire erupts at NJ boardwalk
Man leaves fortune to French village that saved his family from Nazis
Comedian Tracy Morgan volunteers at pop-up food pantry in NYC
Show More
21 firefighters injured after apartment fire in Manhattan
Playing favorites? Hospital boards, donors get COVID shots
Don't share COVID vaccine cards on social media: BBB
Dogs rescued from China meat trade arrive in NYC
Biden visits wounded soldiers at Walter Reed, where son died
More TOP STORIES News