92-year-old mother, 64-year-old son found dead in Chelsea apartment

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10142563" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> CeFaan Kim has more on Corky Lee, a beloved photographer made it his mission in life to chronicle the forgotten members of his Asian American community.

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police made a gruesome discovery inside a Manhattan building on Saturday afternoon - a mother and son were found dead inside their Chelsea apartment.Investigators found the 92-year-old woman unconscious on the couch and a 64-year-old man inside a bedroom.Authorities said they went to the home after another family member could not get in touch with them.Police have not released the names of the deceased, pending family notification.The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.----------