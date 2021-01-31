92-year-old mother, 64-year-old son found dead in Chelsea apartment

Investigators found the 92-year-old woman unconscious on the couch and a 64-year-old man inside a bedroom.
Authorities said they went to the home after another family member could not get in touch with them.
Police have not released the names of the deceased, pending family notification.
The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.
