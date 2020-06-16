92-year-old woman randomly attacked in Gramercy Park

By Eyewitness News
GRAMERCY PARK, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who attacked a 92-year-old woman in Manhattan.

It happened on June 12th around 3:23 p.m. in Gramercy Park.

Video shows the suspect walking down 3rd Avenue between 15th and 16th streets when he suddenly pushed the woman and kept walking.

That push caused the woman to fall on the ground and hit her head on a fire hydrant.

She is expected to recover.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Related topics:
gramercy parkmanhattannew york cityelder abusewoman attacked
