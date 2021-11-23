Community & Events

Aaron Boone helps give out food to families at Yankee Stadium for Thanksgiving

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Yankees manager helps give out food to families in the Bronx

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Hundreds of families lined up in the Bronx to make sure they received a good meal this Thanksgiving.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone pitched in to help at the pop-up food distribution site at Yankee Stadium on Monday.

Boone said helping people in need during this holiday hits home for him.

"It makes it more personal when you get in there and sometimes it's hard to load into a bag so it adds a little bit to the connection and feels like you're actually helping out," Boone said.

ALSO READ | Hochul calls for workers to return to NYC offices in the New Year
EMBED More News Videos

New York Governor Hochul called for workers in the city to get back in their offices for the New Year, with hybrid options.



The pop-up food pantry is in partnership with the Yankees and the Food Bank of New York City.

They have been serving about 500 families a month, every month since May.


----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnew york citybronxnew york yankeesfoodthanksgivingyankee stadiumfood drive
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
13-year-old shot in neck while walking to school in NYC
1 dead as flames tear through 2-story home in NJ
Man attacked on number 6 subway train on Upper East Side
WWE wrestler attacked during match at Barclays Center
Malcolm X daughter, Malikah Shabazz, found dead in NYC
Group drags man out of wheelchair, punching and robbing him in Bronx
'GMA's' Michael Strahan to go to space aboard Blue Origin
Show More
AccuWeather Alert: Cold and windy
Weather or Not: Lee's Thanksgiving travel and parade forecast
Thanksgiving travel: What to know ahead of the holiday
Macy's Thanksgiving Parade: Balloon inflation, street closures & more
Stores open, closed Thanksgiving Day 2021
More TOP STORIES News