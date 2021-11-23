Aaron Boone helps give out food to families at Yankee Stadium for Thanksgiving

Yankees manager Aaron Boone pitched in to help at the pop-up food distribution site at Yankee Stadium on Monday.
Boone said helping people in need during this holiday hits home for him.
"It makes it more personal when you get in there and sometimes it's hard to load into a bag so it adds a little bit to the connection and feels like you're actually helping out," Boone said.
The pop-up food pantry is in partnership with the Yankees and the Food Bank of New York City.
They have been serving about 500 families a month, every month since May.
