Fans set to pack Yankee Stadium as Aaron Judge approaches history

THE BRONX (WABC) -- Fans are set to pack Yankee Stadium this weekend with slugger Aaron Judge on the cusp of making history by breaking the team's home run record.

"It's going to be awesome. It's going to be awesome for the fans," fan David Maldonado said.

Judge had everyone on their feet as he came to bat in the ninth inning Thursday night with the score tied 4-all against the Boston Red Sox.

He drove a 2-2 fastball from Matt Barnes deep to straightaway center, but the ball was caught a step in front of the fence, not far from the 408-foot sign -- leaving Judge still one home run shy of the American League record set by Yankees slugger Roger Maris in 1961.

Yankee fans, like Luis Gutiérrez, flew in to New York City to hopefully watch history in-person.

"In my opinion, Yankees win and Aaron Judge makes a 61 homer," Gutiérrez said. "Aaron, make history, please. I'm here, I'm here for you."

