An Amber Alert has been issued in New York after a 12-year-old girl was abducted Wednesday afternoon.Police say 12-year-old Malaya Johnson was taken near Oak Street in Hudson Falls around 3 p.m., officials announced Thursday.Malaya is described as having long, brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet tall and weighs 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing light red jeans, a white tank top and a light-colored backpack with a design on it.Her abductors' vehicle was described as a red two-door sedan Ford Mustang with an unknown license plate. Authorities say the vehicle may have been occupied by two Hispanic males.The car was last seen traveling on Oak Street, possibly heading to New York City.Police believe the child could be in imminent danger of serious injury or death.Anyone with any information on this abduction is asked to call the Washington County Sheriffs Office at (866)N Y S-AMBER or call 911.----------