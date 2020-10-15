New MTA air purification system kills 99.9998% of all germs including COVID

Peak commuting hours at Grand Central and the rush to trains isn't what it used to be.
Social distancing signs are up and Metro North says riders are coming back -- just not fast enough.
RELATED | MTA brings back Turnstyle Underground Market, proposes financial relief to tenants
Metro North ridership during the height of the pandemic was down 95% after Labor Day.
That number decreased to 77%, which means less than a third of the nearly 300,000 riders a day, 86 million per year before COVID-19, have returned.
This comes despite new and improved measures like a pilot program introducing a one-of-its-kind filtration system that kills all germs and viruses.
This filtration system has three parts and cycles air through the cabin every three minutes, and they say it will not only kill COVID-19, but also the flu and common cold long after the pandemic has come and gone.
Right now, it's being tested in two Metro North train cars, but after the first of the year, the program will eventually expand to all Metro North trains costing more than $10 million.
After that, the subways and the Long Island Railroad.
MORE NEWS | How New York City will keep outdoor diners warm this winter
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip