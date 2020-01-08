Traffic

Autonomous aerial vehicle takes test flight in North Carolina

By
RALEIGH, North Carolina -- The future of public transportation was tested in North Carolina Tuesday afternoon.

An air taxi, also known as an autonomous aerial vehicle, was on display at the State Highway Patrol Driving Facility on East Tryon Road in Raleigh.

It could be used as passenger transport or cargo transport.

Gov. Roy Cooper said estimates by Morgan Stanley say there could be $1 trillion of economic impact across the country.

WATCH: Flying air taxi takes test flight in Raleigh
Air taxis are already being used in Asia, Europe and the Middle East, but Tuesday's test marks the first time the vehicles have been demonstrated in North America.

Derrick Xiong, co-founder of Ehang, did his first flight four years ago at the annual Consumer Electronics Show.

"We are making this from a prototype to a commercial ready product, and I know the United States is taking a very scientific, go-slow approach in this kind of technology," he said.

