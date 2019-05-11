u.s. & world

Airline pilot arrested, charged in connection with 2015 triple murder in Kentucky

EMBED <>More Videos

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear announces the indictment and arrest of airline pilot Christian Martin in connection with a 2015 triple murder case.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- An airline pilot facing charges in a years-old triple murder case was arrested Saturday morning at Louisville International Airport.

The United States Marshall's Service and local agencies took Christian Martin into custody at the airport in connection with the November 2015 deaths of Calvin and Pamela Phillips and Edward Dansereau, according to Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear.

Calvin Phillips was found shot to death in his Pembroke, Kentucky, home on Nov. 18, 2015. His wife, Pamela, and neighbor, Edward Dansereau, were found dead in a burned-out vehicle in a nearby cornfield.

A grand jury indicted Martin Friday on three counts of murder, one count of arson, one count of attempted arson, burglary in the first degree and three counts of tampering with physical evidence.

"We look forward to justice in court, and we look forward to a verdict to bring an end to this terror and a fresh start at healing," the victims' family members said in a joint statement.

American Airlines confirmed to ABC News that Martin has worked as a first officer for PSA Airlines since January 2018. PSA is a wholly owned subsidiary of American that operates American Eagle-branded regional flights.

"All of us at American Airlines and PSA Airlines are deeply saddened to have learned about these allegations from 2015. Our team was made aware of the indictment this morning after his arrest at Louisville International Airport," the airline said in a statement. "We have an unwavering commitment to the safety and security of our customers and team members, and we will provide any investigative assistance possible to law enforcement throughout their investigation."

Martin, who used to live in Kentucky but currently resides in North Carolina, has been placed on administrative suspension. He will be returned to Christian County, Kentucky, to await trial and will be held without bond.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
murderfatal shootingamerican airlinesgun violenceu.s. & world
U.S. & WORLD
French commandos killed freeing American, other hostages in Africa
Climber's harrowing 60-foot free fall caught on camera
Police: Man, 70, stands through moon roof on highway to 'praise God'
Top baby names of 2018 revealed
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Man cuts woman's throat, sexually assaults her on LI
Driver charged after Smart Car severs woman's leg in NYC
Fans camping out now for Wednesday's BTS concert
Why YouTube influencer lost 1 million subscribers in 36 hours
Police: Daycare teacher brought drugs to daycare, left them near toddlers
Waiter returns large check mistakenly left behind by woman who stiffed him for tip
Man found fatally shot in head in the Bronx
Show More
Vigil marks first anniversary of double murder in Brooklyn
Passenger: Suicidal woman tried to open plane door on flight
Mom tossed infant girl down 75-foot embankment, police say
Meth lab uncovered after man found unconscious on LI lawn
Woman who had eye gouged in NYPD arrest wants charges dropped
More TOP STORIES News