WABC hosts premiere for 'Al Primo and his Eyewitness News Revolution' film

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On Thursday, there was a first look at history decades in the making.

WABC-TV was proud to host the premiere for the film 'Al Primo and his Eyewitness News Revolution.'

CLICK HERE to watch the film

The film looks back at how Eyewitness News was started because of the vision of Al Primo. He thought of and then implemented the concept.

Primo hired many of Channel 7's legendary anchors and reporters - from Geraldo Rivera to John Johnson to Rose Ann Scamardella.

Primo believed the people presenting the news should look and sound like the audiences they served.

