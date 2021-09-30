Arts & Entertainment

When will 'Aladdin' reopen on Broadway after COVID breakthrough cases cause cancellation?

Broadway production of 'Aladdin' cancels shows due to COVID cases

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Breakthrough COVID-19 cases canceled Wednesday night's performance of "Aladdin" on Broadway just one day after the show reopened for the first time in 18 months.

And as the lights come back on from the Great White Way's darkest period, Disney's "Aladdin" finally raised its curtain Tuesday night.

However, a statement released Wednesday just before 7 p.m. announced the breakthrough cases among the company of the show.



All tickets will be refunded and officials said they will communicate the status of future performances on Thursday.

It was the first Broadway COVID-19 cancellation since shows resumed with Bruce Springsteen's concert returning in July and "Pass Over" as the first play to debut in August.



The pandemic forced Broadway theaters to abruptly close on March 12, 2020, knocking out all shows and scrambling the spring season. Several have restarted, including the so-called big three of "Wicked," "Hamilton" and "The Lion King."

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

