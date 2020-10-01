Alleged shoplifter killed in fight with Long Island 7-Eleven worker, clerk charged with manslaughter

MELVILLE, Suffolk County (WABC) -- An alleged shoplifter is dead after being confronted by a 7-Eleven worker on Long Island early Thursday, and the clerk is now charged with second-degree manslaughter.Police say the clerk, 29-year-old Conroy Jarman, chased the suspect, 31-year-old Raquan Jackson, out of the store on Broadhollow Road in Melville around 12:45 a.m.A physical altercation ensued that led to Jackson's death.Suffolk County police Detective Lieutenant Kevin Beyer said the clerk was working alone when Jackson entered and stole a few food and drink items from an aisle and cooler.He fled the store, and Jarman followed and caught up with him in the parking lot.The two got into a fight, at which point police say Jarman stabbed Jackson in the torso with a box cutter."The clerk and the subject got into an altercation which turned violent," Breyer said. "The subject was stabbed with a box cutter, which the clerk had in his possession which he was using at the store."He then returned to the 7-Eleven and called 911.Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.Police are still trying to determine if the clerk was threatened or if the shoplifter was armed.Jarman is said to be cooperating.Police advise workers not to chase shoplifters or others who may be committing a crime.The only other incident reported at this 7-Eleven in the past year happened August 1, when Suffolk County police arrested a man for stealing a vehicle outside of the location. The keys were inside the vehicle, and a Wyandanch man was arrested on August 2 and charged with third-degree grand larceny.----------