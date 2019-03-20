Alleged burglar found stuck in Bay Shore dentist office's ceiling

BAY SHORE, Suffolk County (WABC) -- A Long Island man is under arrest after he got stuck inside a dentist office during an alleged burglary.Police say Sean Maranzino, 32, tried to break into Calderon Dental in Bay Shore through an air conditioning vent but got stuck Tuesday.He was discovered a few hours later when workers arrived.Police got him out of the ceiling and arrested him.Investigators say he's behind at least five business burglaries across Suffolk County.Each time, he has entered through the ceiling.Maranzino is accused of also breaking into the Jackson Hewitt on Montauk Highway in East Patchogue through an open HVAC unit on March 14th, the Vitamin Shoppe on the Westbound Sunrise Service Road in Bohemia on March 15th, High Times Vape on Medford Ave. in North Patchogue on March 17th, and Vitamin World on Farber Drive North in Bellport on March 18th.Over the course of the burglaries, he's accused of taking cash, smoking equipment, and locked boxes from the various businesses.Maranzino was charged with five counts of Burglary 3rd Degree.----------