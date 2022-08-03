Historic Little Italy cheese shop Alleva Dairy is on the verge of closing its doors

Alleva Dairy in Little Italy is on the verge of closing after falling behind during the pandemic. The owner is asking for help to keep the shop open

LITTLE ITALY, Manhattan (WABC) -- The owner of an iconic New York City shop will be in court fighting to keep her business going.

Alleva Dairy in Little Italy is hailed as the oldest cheese shop in the country.

The little shop on Grand Street has served up fresh mozzarella, imported Italian cheese, and cured meats since 1892.

But now the owner fell two years behind in rent during the pandemic and is fighting to survive.

She and her landlord hope to reach a deal on back rent soon.

In the meantime, the business has started a GoFundMe to raise the money to keep its doors open.

So far the fundraiser has collected just under $3,000 and has a goal of $150,000.

