localish

Alpha Phi Alpha partners with ESPN to raise money for cancer research

EMBED <>More Videos

Alpha Phi Alpha partners with ESPN

NEW YORK -- For the second year, Alpha Phi Alpha is teaming with ESPN and the V Foundation for Cancer Research to drive awareness and support for the Stuart Scott Memorial Cancer Research Fund.

Stuart Scott, an Alpha Phi Alpha brother, was committed to advancing cancer research and as his Alpha brothers, we are honored to be a part of his continuing legacy to help others.

Stuart was a champion for cancer research and he was especially driven to improve outcomes for minorities disproportionally affected by the disease.

Through the Stuart Scott Fund, the V Foundation has invested more than 12.7 million dollars in grants that are designed to support the work of minority scientists and research that is dedicated to finding therapeutic treatments and positive outcomes for African Americans and other minority populations. Today, Stuart's legacy lives on in this fund.

Visit v.org/aphia for more information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkfraternitycancerlocalish
LOCALISH
History-making, Bay Area waitress retires
Alpha Phi Alpha partners with ESPN
How this cook came to be the personal chef for Kanye West
Reading Terminal welcomes 1st Filipino restaurant, Tambayan
TOP STORIES
COVID News: Isolation period could be reduced for fully vaccinated
Most visits at city-run hospitals suspended, CityMD closing 19 clinics
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
COVID omicron variant symptoms to know
How to find a COVID test in New York City
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
Rite Aid is closing more than 60 stores
Show More
AccuWeather: Afternoon sun, windy
How to see 'Christmas Comet' in sky tonight
Man fatally shot in car in Bronx was victim of road rage: NYPD
Adams selects new NYC health commissioner, will start in spring 2022
Paterson schools to go fully remote until Jan. 18 as NJ cases surge
More TOP STORIES News