Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old girl in Riverhead

By Eyewitness News
RIVERHEAD, Suffolk County (WABC) -- The Southampton Town Police Department has activated the New York State AMBER Alert.

They are investigating a child abduction that occurred near Pleasure Drive, in Riverhead, New York at about 8:22 p.m. on Thursday.

The child, Vanessa Tennant-Mitchell is a black female, approximately 3 years old with braided, black hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 2 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 50 pounds. Vanessa was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue pants, black sneakers.

The suspect, Patchita Tennant a.k.a Patricia is a black female, approximately 42 years old with braided, black hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. The suspect was last seen wearing a gray sweatsuit.

The vehicle has been identified as a gray SUV Hyundai Santa Fe with NY license plate number HUS7151.

The suspect was last seen traveling on Pleasure Dr.

In this incident, the 42-year-old mother allegedly shot a man during a domestic dispute at the home on Pleasure Drive, and then left with 3-year-old Vanessa.

The man was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, but is expected to survive.



The child was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious harm and/or death.

Anyone with any information on this abduction is asked to call the South Hampton Town Police Department at (866)N Y S-AMBER or dial 911 to provide information on a report or sighting.

