Amber Alert issued for 9-month-old girl abducted in Harlem

Authorities say 22-year-old Antonio Armstrong kidnapped Mi Angel Gaines after assaulting the girl's mother.
They were last seen around 2:50 a.m. on Eighth Avenue in Manhattan, with the girl in a stroller at the time.
Gaines is a Black female, approximately 15 inches tall and weighing 19 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
She was wearing a red, white and blue onesie.
Armstrong is approximately 5-foot-10 and 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, as well as a tattoo of a microphone on his neck.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the NYPD's 32nd Precinct at 212-690-6315 or call 911.
