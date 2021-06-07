Amber Alert issued for 9-month-old girl abducted in Harlem

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10746377" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police say a pedestrian was hit by a scooter around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Amsterdam Avenue and West 64th St. on the Upper West Side.

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- An Amber Alert has been issued after police say a 9-month-old baby was abducted by her non-custodial father in Harlem early Monday.Authorities say 22-year-old Antonio Armstrong kidnapped Mi Angel Gaines after assaulting the girl's mother.They were last seen around 2:50 a.m. on Eighth Avenue in Manhattan, with the girl in a stroller at the time.Gaines is a Black female, approximately 15 inches tall and weighing 19 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.She was wearing a red, white and blue onesie.Armstrong is approximately 5-foot-10 and 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, as well as a tattoo of a microphone on his neck.Anyone with information is urged to contact the NYPD's 32nd Precinct at 212-690-6315 or call 911.----------