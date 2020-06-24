Amber Alert issued for 15-year-old boy last seen in Long Island City, Queens

The child, Ahsan Ali is an unknown race male, approximately 15 years old with brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. Ahsan was last seen wearing Jeans and T-shirt.
AMBER Alert: Ahsan Ali, 15-year-old male from 46th Avenue in Queens, in a white Toyota Sienna with license plate number JJX-5315. Multilingual & ASL link: https://t.co/bVzN4CafyY. pic.twitter.com/wLwTJY5x20— NYCEM - Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) June 24, 2020
The suspect, Mohsin Ali is an unknown race male, approximately 28 years old with brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. The suspect was last seen wearing Blue Jeans and dark colored shirt. Tattoos on both arms and chest, multiple recents cuts on arms
The vehicle has been identified as a White SUV Toyota with New York license plate number JJX5315.
It was last seen traveling on 46th Avenue.
The child was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious harm and / or death.
