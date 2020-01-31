Ambulance crashes into home in Franklin, New Jersey; 1 hurt

By Eyewitness News
FRANKLIN, New Jersey (WABC) -- An ambulance crashed into a home in Franklin, New Jersey Friday morning.

It happened on Hamilton Street between Chester Street and Pershing Avenue just after 6:30 a.m.

The ambulance first crashed into a tree and then continued barreling forward into the home.

One person suffered a serious injury.

It's unclear if the ambulance was responding to a scene or had a patient on board at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
franklincar into buildingambulancecrash
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Surge pricing for taxis to be proposed in NYC
Fotis Dulos dies days after attempting suicide: Attorney
AccuWeather: Fair finish
Paper plant destroyed by massive fire reopens in NJ
State Department issues 'do not travel' warning over coronavirus
Ride-share driver accused of sexually assaulting child
1 person hurt after vehicle flips in Queens, driver flees
Show More
Trump impeachment trial: Key GOP senator says no to witnesses
Thief snatches $20 bill out of elderly woman's hand in NYC deli
Dad smothered 1-month-old baby to death with pillow: NYPD
At least 1 killed in 3-vehicle crash in Westchester County
Man grabs woman, threatens her with box cutter in NYC robbery
More TOP STORIES News