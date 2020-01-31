Ambulance crashes into home in Franklin, New Jersey; 1 hurt

FRANKLIN, New Jersey (WABC) -- An ambulance crashed into a home in Franklin, New Jersey Friday morning.It happened on Hamilton Street between Chester Street and Pershing Avenue just after 6:30 a.m.The ambulance first crashed into a tree and then continued barreling forward into the home.One person suffered a serious injury.It's unclear if the ambulance was responding to a scene or had a patient on board at the time of the crash.The cause of the crash is under investigation.----------