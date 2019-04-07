American tourist Kimberly Sue Endicott released after being kidnapped in Uganda

EMBED <>More Videos

The American citizen who was kidnapped in Uganda is an Orange County woman who works as an esthetician, according to friends.

By ABC7.com staff
COSTA MESA, Calif. -- American tourist Kimberly Sue Endicott and her Congolese safari guide, who were kidnapped at gunpoint last week in a Ugandan wilderness park, have been safely released.

The release came after a ransom was paid and a negotiated handover was conducted.

"Security services have this evening managed to rescue" Endicott and her driver Jean Paul Mirenge, the Ugandan government said in a statement. The two kidnap victims returned to a lodge at Queen Elizabeth National Park on Sunday, according to a spokesperson for Wild Frontiers Uganda.



The amount of ransom that was paid and other details of Endicott's release were not immediately disclosed. The captors had demanded $500,000.

Ugandan security forces launched a search for Endicott and the local driver after they were abducted in the wildlife park on April 2. They were ambushed by four gunmen in the park, a protected area near the porous border with Congo, according to Ugandan police and a government spokesman.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
orange countycosta mesaafricasafarikidnapu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Homicide probe after grandfather found dead of head injuries in NJ
Wrestler attacked while giving speech at WWE ceremony
Up Close: One-on-one with New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy
Police searching for driver who struck 14-year-old girl in Brooklyn
MTA bus slams into storefront in Queens
Missing 15-year-old girl found with 47-year-old man
NY man charged with threatening to kill congresswoman
Show More
AccuWeather: Beautiful spring weekend
Registered sex offender arrested in NJ on child porn charges
Those affected by 9/11-related illnesses honored with memorial
Husband, girlfriend charged with murder in death of NYC mom
Hunt's Tomato Paste recalled for mold concerns
More TOP STORIES News