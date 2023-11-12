Amtrak service suspended between Albany and NYC due to structural issues

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Sunday afternoon commute is off to a rough start as Amtrak has temporarily suspended service between Albany and New York City.

The suspension is due to structural issues with a parking garage above the tracks on West 51st St.

In a statement, Amtrak said the issue is with "non-Amtrak, privately owned building above the Empire Line tracks in New York City."

Trains 290 and 48 will be combined to travel as one train.

Trains 64, 68, 284 and 290 are cancelled south of Croton-Harmon, NY (CRT); customers will have their tickets cross-honored by Metro North between CRT and NYP.

Trains 49, 283 and 291 will now originate at ALB.

Customers with reservations on trains that are being modified will typically be accommodated on trains with similar departure times or another day. Amtrak will waive additional charges for customers looking to change their reservation during the modified schedule by calling our reservation center at 1-800-USA-RAIL.

On Twitter, Amtrak issued a service advisory just after 5:30 a.m., saying trains between Penn Station and Philadelphia were stopped due to an ongoing signal power outage.

About two hours later, Amtrak said service had resumed with significant delays.

Just before 6:30 a.m., NJ Transit reported delays with its Northeast Corridor eastbound rail service of up to 45 minutes due to an earlier Amtrak overhead wire issue near Trenton.

As of 8:30 a.m., trains in and out of Penn Station were experiencing delays of up to 20 minutes.

