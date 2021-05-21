nyc mayor

Amid recent stumbles, Andrew Yang faces questions about whether he's ready to be NYC's mayor

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Is Andrew Yang ready to be the mayor of NYC?

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It has been a big question about Andrew Yang for weeks, is he ready to be mayor? He has stumbled a lot lately.

On Thursday, when asked by reporters, Yang seemed to know little about 50-a, police policy that kept disciplinary records secret.

He was also confused about the city's chokehold policy and he stumbled at a forum on homeless issues.

"One thing I think would be extraordinarily helpful is to have specific shelters for victims of domestic violence, Yang said.

We already have shelters for homeless domestic violence victims.

On Friday, Yang told Eyewitness News reporter Dave Evans that he's well prepared and polls show he remains popular.

"If you dig into it again we have very detailed policy proposals," Yang said. "New Yorkers know we need a different approach to get our city on its feet than politics as usual. We need a different form of leadership."

A Twitter feed has been set up specifically to ridicule Yang.

Another Twitter account pokes fun at Yang not knowing what New York already has.

1395709655574355972

Maya Wiley never mentioned yang by name Friday, but she said qualifications matter.

Scott stringer said no candidate should be so ignorant about the city.

Mayor Bill de Blasio also seemed to take a dig.

"Because the next mayor is going to have to navigate a very challenging environment and they better damn well understand how New York City works," de Blasio said.

On Friday, a new TV ad began airing, but it's paid for not by Yang, but by an outside group.

We will see a lot of Yang in the next 30 days, but for New York the question remains is he ready?

ALSO READ | 14-year-old gives birth and hands baby to customer at restaurant
EMBED More News Videos

A teenager walked into a restaurant in Jersey City on Wednesday afternoon with a newborn, handed the baby to a customer and then left.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew york citynew york city politicshomelessuse of forcepoliticsandrew yangnyc mayormayor bill de blasiopolice
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NYC MAYOR
NYC mayoral race heats up with 4 weeks to go until Election Day
Adams kicks off general election campaign with de Blasio endorsement
Adams, Sliwa react to brazen shootout that injured 10 in Queens
Up Close: One-on-one with Democratic nominee for NYC mayor Eric Adams
TOP STORIES
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Some sun, warmer
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
More TOP STORIES News