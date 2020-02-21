Traffic

Outgoing NYC Transit president Andy Byford says he's staying in New York

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Ahead of his final day on the job as president of the New York City Transit Authority, Andy Byford spoke out about his future plans.

On a farewell tour of the Transit Authority's Bus Command Center in Brooklyn on Thursday, Byford told workers that he and his wife intend to remain in New York after his last day on the job.

Byford announced his resignation in January, but has not said what he intends to do, and in the past few weeks, he has not indicated whether he would return to the UK.

Byford officially steps down from the job on Friday.

In a video obtained by Eyewitness News, Byford received a rousing ovation from bus workers.

It's the first time he has hinted at his future plans.

Byford has been urged to remain in New York by many political leaders, including the city council speaker and the mayor.

"We aren't going anywhere, we're staying in New York, Byford said. "I love this place, it's great. It kind of gets in your bones. Various people have been asking me about jobs in London. Nope, I'm staying in New York."

He said he has to make a quick trip back to the UK to get his visa sorted out before heading back to New York.

He began his tenure in January of 2018 and was previously the CEO of the Toronto Transit Commission, a position he held for five years. He came to the MTA at a time when the subways were dealing with mounting delays, money issues and questions about mismanagement.

Subway delays decreased under his watch, and he had an ambitious plan to continue to transform the system.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew york citymtanew york city transitandy byford
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Show More
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
Nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
More TOP STORIES News