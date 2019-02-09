CLAREMONT, The Bronx (WABC) --Talk about hangry.
A woman went on a rampage in the Bronx -- all over a beef patty.
Police released video showing the woman smash the restaurant's windows with a bat.
It happened last month at the "Back Home Restaurant" on 169th Street in Claremont.
Police said she was angry because the restaurant was out of beef patties. Luckily, nobody was injured.
Police are still searching for the suspect.
This incident strikes similarities to a man's rampage at a Brooklyn deli in November. In the video, the man demanded that workers make his "toasted cinnamon raisin bagel with bacon, egg, and cheese right now."
Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube