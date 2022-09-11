Port Authority officer who pitched in MLB dies in accident on way to September 11 event

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- There was tragedy for a family on Staten Island and members of the Port Authority.

Officer Anthony Varvaro was heading to serve the World Trade Center command on Sunday morning when he was killed in a car crash near the Holland Tunnel.

Varvaro voluntarily retired from Major League Baseball to join the Port Authority.

The Atlanta Braves posted condolences on Twitter saying, in part, "our thoughts and prayers are with Varvaro's family and colleagues."

The Port Authority also released a statement on Sunday afternoon saying,

"The entire Port Authority family is heartbroken to learn of the tragic passing of Officer Anthony Varvaro. Officer Varvaro represented the very best of this agency and will be remembered for his courage and commitment to service. On this solemn occasion as the Port Authority mourns the loss of 84 employees in the attacks on the World Trade Center - including 37 members of the Port Authority Police Department - our grief only deepens today with the passing of Officer Varvaro. On behalf of the entire agency, we send our deepest condolences to Officer Varvaro's wife, Kerry, his four children, and his family and friends."

