Anti-mask protesters try to force way into stores at mall caught on camera

By Josh Haskell
CENTURY CITY -- Shoppers and employees at the Century City mall on Sunday became the target of anti-mask protesters who forcefully spread their message to anyone wearing a mask -- which was everyone at the mall because masks are required.

"We see the protesters with the megaphones saying no masks. Take off the masks. Open back up L.A. All lives matter," said Johnathan Cabrera who works at Century City Mall.

Cabrera works at the store Untuckit and locked the doors to prevent protesters from coming inside, then closed his store early. Cabrera says he was shocked by the group of about 30 and says he's rarely had issues with anti-maskers before.

"I've had a few guests come in that say 'I really don't want to wear this,' but we always encourage them for your safety, our safety, please wear your mask when you're shopping in our store," said Cabrera.

"They want to spread awareness of their message which is that masks, they say that masks are ineffective and COVID is part of a broader conspiracy. Obviously, the overwhelming scientific consensus contradicts that," said Samuel Braslow with Beverly Hills Courier.

Braslow, a reporter with the Beverly Hills Courier, covered the protest and says this group has been targeting Los Angeles stores the past few weeks, including chain super markets and pharmacies. The LAPD was called to the mall, but some eyewitnesses tell us they were surprised the protesters weren't asked to leave or cited.

The LAPD tells ABC7 their role on Sunday at the mall was just like any other protest: facilitate first amendment rights, keep the peace, and not intervene unless necessary.

