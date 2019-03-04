Anti-Semitic graffiti, swastika found inside Jewish center in Searingtown

SEARINGTOWN, Nassau County (WABC) -- Anti-Semitic graffiti has been found at a Jewish center on Long Island.A swastika and anti-Semitic words were scrawled on a painting inside a stairwell at the Shelter Rock Jewish Center in Searingtown.There is no word on when the graffiti was left.So far, no arrests have been made.If you have any information you are asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.----------