NYPD searching for suspects in anti-Semitic attack in Brooklyn

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The NYPD is trying to identify two suspects in an anti-Semitic attack in Brooklyn last week.

Police released images of the men they are looking for in connection to the April 23 attack on Wednesday.

They say the suspects attacked two teenage boys in Williamsburg and chased them while yelling anti-Semitic statements.

They then allegedly threw a milk crate and a metal stick at the teens.

Anyone with information in this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
williamsburgbrooklynnew york citycrimeattackanti semitismbrooklyn newscrime stoppers
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
100 bodies found in unrefrigerated trucks outside NYC funeral home
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NJ Gov. Phil Murphy to meet with President Trump at White House
NYC cemeteries struggle to keep up with COVID-19 deaths
MTA conductor in need of plasma dies of COVID-19
AccuWeather Alert: Stormy Thursday night
New water main break in Hoboken as boil water advisory continues
Show More
'We're not out of the woods yet," Cuomo says
Trump says he won't extend social distancing guidelines
WWII vet who beat COVID gets surprise parade for 100th birthday
New Jersey toll rises above 6,700 lives lost
Rabbi's funeral draws massive crowd, angers mayor
More TOP STORIES News