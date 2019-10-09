Army veteran accused of trying to access secure area of George Washington Bridge

FORT LEE, New Jersey (WABC) -- An Army veteran is facing charges after he allegedly tried to access a secure area of the George Washington Bridge.

Daniel Czerepak, 29, of Wallington, New Jersey, was arrested on Sept. 19.

Prosecutors say he may have been planning an assault on local bridges and tunnels.

Police say he was trying to get into a restricted area of the GWB in Fort Lee and he was presenting himself as a subcontracted employee.

Authorities say he had fake magnetic Skanska Construction signs on both front doors of his car. He also had an altered Verizon employee ID card and uniform shirt, police say.

Officials with the Port Authority said he was found to be in possession of numerous fraudulent placards from several other companies.

Czerepak has no known affiliation to any of those companies.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fort leebergen countyarrestarmyveterangeorge washington bridge
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Long Island police chase ends with 3 suspects apprehended, 1 shot
Man arrested in NJ hit and run that killed teen, injured father
White House says it won't comply with Trump impeachment inquiry
Body of 13-year-old boy found in New Jersey yard
FBI: Inmate is the deadliest serial killer in US history
64-year-old man dead, 1 injured in Brooklyn basement fire
NYC teen identified as 1st vaping-related death in New York state
Show More
Man survives hours in Tampa heat, fire ants after collapsing in parking lot
Man charged in Chinatown murders suspected in another attack
Alec Baldwin says he was duped by Statue of Liberty scam
NYPD: Crime down in NYC, but so is officer morale
Subway trains can speed up, says Cuomo, citing task force report
More TOP STORIES News