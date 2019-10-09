Army veteran accused of trying to access secure area of George Washington Bridge

FORT LEE, New Jersey (WABC) -- An Army veteran is facing charges after he allegedly tried to access a secure area of the George Washington Bridge.Daniel Czerepak, 29, of Wallington, New Jersey, was arrested on Sept. 19.Prosecutors say he may have been planning an assault on local bridges and tunnels.Police say he was trying to get into a restricted area of the GWB in Fort Lee and he was presenting himself as a subcontracted employee.Authorities say he had fake magnetic Skanska Construction signs on both front doors of his car. He also had an altered Verizon employee ID card and uniform shirt, police say.Officials with the Port Authority said he was found to be in possession of numerous fraudulent placards from several other companies.Czerepak has no known affiliation to any of those companies.----------